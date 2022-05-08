Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $4,665.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,612.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.30 or 0.07365214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00270561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00763520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.86 or 0.00609194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00076502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005713 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,830,477 coins and its circulating supply is 37,713,165 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

