S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $8,708.88 and approximately $168,991.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,513.17 or 0.99970126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029362 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

