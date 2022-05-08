Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to report $73.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $58.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $338.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.09 million to $355.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $338.06 million, with estimates ranging from $297.73 million to $363.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 177,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

SB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

