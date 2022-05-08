SafeBlast Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $209,450.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,542.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.02 or 0.00756905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00198527 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018486 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

