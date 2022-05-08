SafeBlast Tops One Day Trading Volume of $170,359.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $170,359.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,589.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.60 or 0.00767870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00204750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

