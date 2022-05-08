Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAFRY. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.25.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Safran has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

