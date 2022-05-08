Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

