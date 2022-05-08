Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 2,826 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 241,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 508,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

