Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys New Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO traded up $36.36 on Friday, hitting $1,127.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,580.13. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,084.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,851.86.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

