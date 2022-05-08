Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys New Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. 408,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,089. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.24 and a 52 week high of $117.92.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

