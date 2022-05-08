Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $1.24 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. 5,824,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,683. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.