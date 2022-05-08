Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $26,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,315 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

