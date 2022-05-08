Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $31,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,818,000 after acquiring an additional 498,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 229,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 608,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 142,573 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 898,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

