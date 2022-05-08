Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $67,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $6.26 on Friday, hitting $394.30. The stock had a trading volume of 447,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a one year low of $380.39 and a one year high of $582.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.91. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

