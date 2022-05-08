Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $72,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

