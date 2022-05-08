Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $130,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

ENSG stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. 368,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.

The Ensign Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.