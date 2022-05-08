Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $26,000 Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after buying an additional 85,343 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 748,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 152,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Woodward by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 87,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. 445,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.61. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

