Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $82,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded down $18.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

