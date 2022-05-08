Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $140,000 Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 280,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

