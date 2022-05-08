Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Comerica by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.42. 1,182,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

