Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,011.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,011 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 1,018 ($12.72), with a volume of 191102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.18).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 55.40 ($0.69) dividend. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Mark Ridley sold 20,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($13.49), for a total value of £217,674 ($271,922.55).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

