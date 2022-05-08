Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 335,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,343,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up 1.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. 1,748,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,948. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

