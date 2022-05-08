Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 19,900 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 2.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $28,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,670. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.34.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.