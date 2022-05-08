Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 331,720 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 331,720 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $42,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE TU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,484. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

