Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 777,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

