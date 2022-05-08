Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49.

