Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49.

