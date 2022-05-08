Scry.info Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $688,833.87 and approximately $40,087.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,763.15 or 1.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00029694 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.