SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2,323.61% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

