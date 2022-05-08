Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,600 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 295,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,906,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,449. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

