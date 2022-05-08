Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,665 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

AMH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.41. 3,380,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,869. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

