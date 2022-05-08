Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

