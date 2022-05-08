Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $531,000.

SPYV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,537. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

