Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

