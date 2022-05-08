Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 307,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $76.84. 5,379,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,152. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

