Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Shares of COF stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.04. 2,434,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,672. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

