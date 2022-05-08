Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

