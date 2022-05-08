Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 269,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Cigna by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI traded up $14.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,991. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

