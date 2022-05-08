Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 201,830 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.