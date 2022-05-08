Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 217.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

