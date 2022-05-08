SelfKey Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $32.34 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,652.78 or 0.99986536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029509 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

