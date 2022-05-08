Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 528,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,376. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.