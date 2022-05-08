Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches Market Cap of $21.54 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $21.54 million and $364,936.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,913,474,182 coins and its circulating supply is 8,538,886,345 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

