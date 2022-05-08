Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SHAK opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

