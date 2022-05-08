Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.62

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

