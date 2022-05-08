Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.71. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 997,660 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sherritt International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.08 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$36.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

