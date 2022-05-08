Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

