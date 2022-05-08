ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. ShockWave Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.61.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

