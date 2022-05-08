Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $800.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 111.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.75.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $377.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,010.89. Shopify has a 52 week low of $355.13 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

