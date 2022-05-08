Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($74.84) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.04 ($70.57).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($71.22). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

